Netanyahu Attacks Erdogan As Israel Vows To Continue Fight Against Iran​

MENAFN - IANS) Doha, April 11 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a sharp verbal attack on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, accusing him of“massacring his own Kurdish citizens” while accommodating Iran's“terror regime”.​

Jewish Prime Minister's statement comes as high-stakes US-Iran negotiations are underway in Islamabad.​

In a post on X, Netanyahu said:“Israel under my leadership will continue to fight Iran's terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan who accommodates them and massacred his own Kurdish citizens.”​

The attack followed reports that Turkish prosecutors have sought up to 4,596 years in prison for Netanyahu and other Israeli officials over crimes against humanity and genocide related to the Gaza conflict and the interception of the Sumud flotilla in 2025. ​

Netanyahu's remarks also come amid a dramatic escalation in Turkey-Israel hostilities. ​

Erdogan had earlier said that Turkey would have joined the ongoing regional war“if not for Pakistan's mediation”, a direct acknowledgement of Islamabad's diplomatic leverage. ​

The war of words erupted just as Pakistan hosts face-to-face talks between US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad, negotiations made possible by Islamabad's successful mediation to broker a two-week ceasefire. ​

Pakistan has deployed over 10,000 security personnel in the capital under multi-tier arrangements to ensure the safety of visiting delegations. ​

The Serena Hotel in the Red Zone has been sealed off for the envoys, with the army and paramilitary forces guarding all entry points. ​

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived under strict VVIP protocol. ​

The US side is headed by Vice President J.D. Vance.​

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has separately met both delegations, with Pakistani officials emphasising the country's“unique position” as a“trusted interlocutor” for all stakeholders. ​

The US has reportedly rejected Iran's initial 10-point proposal, and negotiations are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.