IPL 2026: Overton Picks 4-18 As CSK Beat DC By 23 Runs, Get First Win Of The Season

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton headlined a dominant bowling performance by picking 4-18 as Chennai Super Kings secured a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals to get their first win of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Overton's clinical spell - the best figures of the ongoing season so far - stifled DC's chase after their openers, Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul, had blazed past the 50-run mark in just the fourth over. The momentum shifted decisively when CSK struck thrice in three overs, leaving the visitors' middle order in disarray.

Despite a fighting 60 off 38 balls from Tristan Stubbs, DC fell well short of the target and were bowled out for 189 in 20 overs, with CSK's fielding also backing up the bowlers well. Apart from Overton's hard lengths, debutant Gurjapneet Singh's disciplined lines caused constant trouble, while Anshul Kamboj was at his accurate best to pick 3-35.

The lack of sustained partnerships also proved to be DC's undoing as CSK got their first win in Chepauk after losing six successive games. Chasing 213, Delhi began brightly as Nissanka and Rahul took 16 runs off Khaleel Ahmed in the second over and raced past fifty in the fourth over. Nissanka struck five fours and two sixes in his 41, while Rahul looked fluent with two boundaries and a six before mistiming a pull to Khaleel.

At 61/1 after five overs, DC appeared well placed, but CSK had other ideas - Kamboj accounted for Nissanka in the next over, with Dewald Brevis holding on to the chance at mid on. Gurjapneet then marked his debut with a wicket on the first ball, as Axar Patel cut straight to Sarfaraz Khan at backward point.

Sameer Rizvi briefly resisted but fell to Overton, after pulling straight to Brevis at deep square leg. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs attempted to rebuild DC's chase by taking runs off Noor Ahmad and Khaleel. The duo had a 45-run stand before Overton returned to castle Miller with a pacy delivery.

Ashutosh Sharma's cameo of 19 off 10, including two sixes, briefly gave CSK a scare, but Noor lured him into a lofted drive that was well taken by Kamboj at sweeper cover. Auqib Nabi followed soon after, caught by Akeal Hosein at extra cover off Overton.

Stubbs, meanwhile, battled on with some quality shots on both sides of the wickets and reached his fifty in 30 balls with a brace off Gurjapneet. The asking rate, however, kept climbing. Stubbs' knock, laced with four fours and three sixes, ended when he miscued Overton to Noor at mid off. His dismissal in the 19th over effectively sealed the contest, as Kamboj took out Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi to close the game in CSK's favour.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 212/2 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 115 not out, Ayush Mhatre 59; Axar Patel 1-39) beat Delhi Capitals 189 all out in 20 overs (Tristan Stubbs 60, Pathum Nissanka 41; Jamie Overton 4-18, Anshul Kamboj 3-35) by 23 runs