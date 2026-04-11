Third Round Of Islamabad Talks 'Tonight Or Tomorrow'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two rounds of talks have taken place between Iranian and US officials in Pakistan with a third round expected this evening or tomorrow, Iranian state television reported as negotiations were underway in Islamabad.

"According to information provided to the state TV correspondent by a person close to the negotiating team, another round of negotiations will likely be held tonight or tomorrow," state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The trilateral direct negotiations were taking place with host Pakistan, a senior White House official said earlier today, a departure from recent practice where both sides held talks via a mediator while seated in separate rooms.

Iranian negotiations Islamabad US officials