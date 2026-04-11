Kabul Municipality To Implement Development 233 Projects Worth Over 9B Afs

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul Municipality says that in the current solar year 1405, a total of 233 development projects will be implemented across various parts of the capital at a cost exceeding nine billion afghanis.

Eng. Mohammad Qasim Afghan, Director of Planning, Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation at the municipality, told a gathering at the Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC) that the projects include road and overpass construction, land acquisition, greening initiatives, as well as construction and reconstruction activities.

He said a total budget of 9.123 billion afghanis has been allocated for the implementation of these projects in 2026.

Meanwhile, the municipality's cultural adviser and representative, Niamatullah Barakzai, said that around 450 kilometres of roads have been constructed over the past four and a half years, including 137 kilometres completed in 2025 alone.

He added that Kabul Municipality collected 28.9 billion afghanis in revenue between March 2022 and March 2026.

Barakzai said that during the same period, a total of 6,399,019 saplings and plants were produced, propagated and planted to enhance the city's greenery.

He noted that 12 parks have been built or rehabilitated in Kabul over the past four and a half years, with three more currently under construction.

He added that, to improve urban lighting and aesthetics, 29,339 streetlights have been activated across different districts, and 130 kilometres of road curbs have been painted.

According to him, between July 2021 and March 2026, land acquisition was carried out for 11,287 properties across Kabul.

He said that in 2025, a total of 258 development projects were underway, most of which have been completed, while some remain in progress.

kk/sa