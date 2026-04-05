Geopolitical Tensions Reshape Egypt's Real Estate Market, Driving Prices And Shifting Investment Trends

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's real estate market is undergoing rapid transformation amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic volatility, with rising construction costs, currency pressures, and energy concerns reshaping both pricing strategies and investment behaviour across the sector.

Despite the relatively short duration of recent geopolitical conflicts, property prices in Egypt have risen faster than the direct impact on construction and energy sectors. In less than a month, the market witnessed unofficial yet notable price increases, with residential unit prices climbing by an average of EGP 200,000 to EGP 500,000 for off-plan properties, while ready-to-deliver units recorded increases of up to EGP 1m per unit.

The market remains in a state of cautious anticipation, as developers and investors grapple with uncertainty surrounding energy supply, foreign currency availability, and fluctuating input costs. Government decisions, including the temporary postponement of new energy-intensive projects and the imposition of protective tariffs on key construction inputs such as billet, have further reinforced a wait-and-see approach across the sector.

Against this backdrop, pricing has become increasingly complex, with developers facing what industry insiders describe as“pricing the unknown,” as future costs remain difficult to predict.

Foreign Demand

Despite these challenges, developers are continuing to move forward with execution plans. Market players emphasise the importance of early contractor engagement upon project launch to help maintain delivery timelines. At the same time, effective pricing strategies have become critical to ensuring project sustainability. Accurate unit pricing reduces the risk of delays and supports smoother execution.

In some developments, pricing in foreign currency, particularly US dollars, has provided a degree of financial hedging for both developers and investors, helping to mitigate exchange rate volatility and enhance financial stability. Foreign demand has also shown notable growth, with international buyers accounting for a significant share of sales in certain destinations, particularly in coastal and tourism-driven projects.

Meanwhile, the construction sector is facing mounting pressures. Industry estimates indicate that prices of key building materials, including steel and cement, have increased by between 20% and 35% since the onset of geopolitical tensions, driven by higher energy costs and currency fluctuations.

The situation is further complicated by challenges in accessing foreign currency, making it more difficult to open letters of credit required for importing raw materials. Potential disruptions in global energy supplies are also expected to affect energy-intensive industries such as steel and cement production, which could lead to reduced output levels.

Contractors are experiencing significant strain, particularly those working with private developers. Many face limited access to price adjustment mechanisms or compensation, alongside liquidity constraints that can slow construction progress and delay project delivery.

Rising Construction Costs

At the same time, the building materials market is showing signs of near stagnation. Market participants report a sharp decline in buying and selling activity, coupled with the absence of clear pricing benchmarks as uncertainty continues to dominate.

Recent policy measures, including anti-dumping duties on billet imports, have contributed to rising production costs. Prices of billet, a key raw material for steel, increased significantly following the decision, while some manufacturers temporarily halted sales amid ongoing price volatility. Despite these concerns, some industry stakeholders maintain that energy availability remains sufficient, noting that production facilities are unlikely to fully halt operations due to ongoing operational and labour commitments.







Developers Navigate Cost Pressures

Developers are also adjusting their strategies in response to rising costs and persistent uncertainty. Increasing construction expenses have prompted contractors to demand price increases of up to 50% in some cases, placing additional pressure on project budgets and timelines.

To offset these pressures, developers are raising prices on unsold units, while previously sold units remain unaffected under existing contracts. This dynamic has further contributed to upward price momentum across the market.

Industry experts broadly classify developers into three categories based on their pricing strategies. The first includes companies with well-calibrated pricing structures that can absorb current cost increases without major adjustments. The second group comprises developers likely to implement moderate price increases of around 5% to 7%. The third, and most vulnerable, includes those that adopted aggressive underpricing strategies to accelerate sales, potentially leading to execution challenges and financial strain.

In parallel, developers are adopting more cautious sales strategies, including retaining part of their inventory and gradually increasing prices to maintain financial balance and hedge against future cost escalations.

Real Estate as a Hedge

Amid these shifts, Egypt's real estate sector is increasingly positioned to capture a larger share of remittances from Egyptians working abroad. In this context, Mohamed Khattab, a real estate development consultant, said the sector is well placed to attract a growing portion of expatriate inflows in the coming period, driven by expectations of continued price increases.

He noted that real estate has historically been one of the primary destinations for Egyptians abroad, reflecting a deeply rooted culture of saving and investing in domestic assets. Khattab added that anticipated, albeit moderate, price increases are likely to further encourage expatriates to channel their savings into property as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.

He also stressed the importance of distinguishing between expatriate purchases and real estate exports, noting that acquisitions by Egyptians living abroad fall under personal investment demand rather than export activity. True real estate export, he explained, is linked to selling Egyptian property to foreign nationals, which requires improvements in the regulatory framework and the simplification of property registration processes to enhance investor confidence.

Khattab further highlighted that product quality remains a decisive factor, as foreign buyers tend to favour fully finished units within integrated developments, particularly in coastal and tourism destinations. Egypt has already demonstrated success in this segment, especially in Red Sea destinations, where foreign buyers account for a significant share of transactions. However, maximising this potential will require expanding sustainable coastal developments and strengthening international marketing efforts to attract more foreign investment.

Outlook

As geopolitical and economic uncertainties persist, Egypt's real estate sector stands at a critical juncture. While rising costs and market volatility present clear challenges, strong domestic and international demand continues to underpin the market. The sector's ability to navigate this phase will depend on balanced pricing strategies, improved regulatory frameworks, and the capacity to adapt to rapidly evolving economic conditions.