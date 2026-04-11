City Of Dreams Sri Lanka Welcomes Sinhala And Tamil New Year With A Vibrant Celebration Of Tradition And Togetherness

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) This holiday season, City of Dreams Sri Lanka invites guests to step into the heart of a truly Sri Lankan celebration with Signature Avurudu-a four-day cultural experience taking place from 11th to 14th April 2026.

Blending time-honoured traditions with contemporary flair, the festivities promise to capture the spirit of the Aluth Avurudda (Sinhala and Tamil New Year) in all its colour, rhythm, and warmth. From the moment guests arrive, they will be welcomed into a space transformed with festive décor, echoing the charm of village celebrations brought to life in the city.

At the centre of the celebration is the Pahan Pujava, a symbolic lamp lighting ceremony led by management, setting a tone of unity, prosperity, and new beginnings. This meaningful ritual reflects the essence of the New Year-a time to pause, reflect, and step into the new year with hope and positivity.

Throughout the four days, guests can experience the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka through a series of traditional performances. The rhythmic beats of raban and drums, alongside vibrant dance acts, will fill the air, creating an atmosphere that is both nostalgic and celebratory. Adding to the experience are elegantly dressed Sri Lankan hostesses, offering a warm, authentic welcome that embodies the island's renowned hospitality.

No Avurudu celebration is complete without its flavours, and City of Dreams Sri Lanka delivers a feast to remember. Guests can indulge in an array of traditional sweets and savouries, alongside curated Avurudu-themed buffets and creative beverages inspired by local ingredients. Passing canapés and festive treats ensure there is something to enjoy at every turn-whether you're reminiscing over childhood favourites or discovering new twists on beloved classics.

Designed as a celebration for all, Signature Avurudu brings together families, friends, and visitors from around the world to share in the joy of the season. It is a reminder that Avurudu is more than a festival-it is a feeling of togetherness, renewal, and shared happiness.

This April, celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of Avurudu at City of Dreams Sri Lanka-where tradition meets modern celebration, and every moment feels like home.