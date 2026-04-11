Oppn Targets Maha Govt's Stance To Make Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Taxi Drivers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Opposition leaders from the NCP-SP and Samajwadi Party on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government's decision to make speaking in Marathi mandatory, especially for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state. The opposition leaders cautioned that the decision might lead to an increase in unemployment in the state and also urged to make provisions for learning the local language.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday addressed the media about the state government's firm stance on 'Speak Marathi, Get a Permit' campaign.

Minister Sarnaik had said, "If one wishes to reside in Maharashtra and conduct business here, one must be 100 per cent proficient in Marathi. This decision was not taken after I became a Minister, but was actually adopted back in 2019. Whether one is a rickshaw driver or engaged in any other trade, proficiency in the Marathi language will be mandatory."

Speaking to IANS, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rais Shaikh emphasised that people from North India and also from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, make a "major contribution to building and running Mumbai".

He urged the state government to make provisions so that the migrants, especially the auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, can learn Marathi.

"I agree to what (Pratap) Sarnaikji is saying that one should know Marathi but then facility should be given for that. I have urged (the Maharashtra government) multiples times in the State Assembly to start Marathi language courses in different places. License should be provided (to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers) as well as the course," he said.

The SP MLA also added, "I don't think any North Indian will say no to learn Marathi."

Shaikh accused Maharashtra Minister Sarnaik of doing politics for vote.

"For the proper functioning of Mumbai, everyone's efforts are required, including those who drive auto rickshaws, taxis etc."

NCP-SP leader Naseem Siddiqui also expressed his disappointment with the regulation.

He highlighted that such language restrictions will be problematic for those working in the Middle East and Muslim-dominated countries.

"Even many people from the Muslim community do not know Arabic, even though it is the local language there. What if a rule is applied that one must know Arabic to work in Saudi Arabia?" Siddiqui told IANS.

"Similarly, if people from Maharashtra working in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar are required to know Awadhi or Lucknowi dialects for jobs, it will increase difficulties," he added.

He cautioned that such a regulation will lead to a dearth of employment opportunities.

"Unemployment will increase, youth will face problems, communal differences will increase. There won't be any benefit," the NCP-SP leader said.

NCP-SP leader Fahad Ahmad accused Minister Sarnaik of not understanding Maharashtra.

"He (Minister Pratap Sarnaik) does not understand the state's culture. Maharashtra does not divide people, it works to unite them. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj brought the entire country together under one idea," he said.

While agreeing that everyone in the state should know Marathi language, Ahmad said that it is not fair to "take away food from a child's plate just because his or her father does not know the language".