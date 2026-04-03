3.42 Lakh New PNG Connections Gasified As Drive Picks Up Pace

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has gained momentum with 3.42 lakh connections gasified and 3.7 lakh new registrations have been made since March 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Friday.

States have been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers, a ministry statement said.

The government is making all efforts to ensure the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of the fuels as well as unnecessary booking of LPG. Citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary, it said.

The statement also urged households to use alternative fuels such as PNG, induction, and electric cooktops wherever feasible. In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage.

People are also advised to beware of rumours and rely only on official sources for correct information.

The government has given the highest priority to domestic LPG and PNG, along with high priority to hospitals and educational institutions amid the disruptions due to the Iran war.

It has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply.

Alternative fuel options like kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand. The Ministry of Coal has already issued orders to Coal India and Singareni Collieries to allot higher quantities to states for distributing coal to small, medium and other consumers, the statement said.

Secretary informed that states may consider managing targeted distribution of 5 kg LPG cylinders, based on local requirements, along with OMCs. The sales of 5 kg cylinders have crossed 5 lakh since March 23, with over 67,000 sold on Thursday.

The Petroleum Secretary chaired a meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, Food & Civil Supplies, of all states and UTs to review the fuel supply situation and highlighted measures taken to ensure adequate availability. States were directed to prioritise LPG distribution, especially for domestic and essential needs, while maintaining strict vigilance against hoarding, diversion, and misinformation.

On reports concerning LPG supplies to migrant workers, states clarified that there is no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrants and that supplies remain stable.