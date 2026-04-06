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Ukraine, Syria to Reopen Embassies, Boost Economic, Food Cooperation

Ukraine, Syria to Reopen Embassies, Boost Economic, Food Cooperation


2026-04-06 05:35:30
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Syria have reached an agreement to reopen their embassies in Kyiv and Damascus in the “near future,” according to statements from Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met in Damascus with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani to discuss a range of issues, including security, logistics, trade, and food security. Sybiha highlighted that trade between the two countries has grown ninefold since a joint communique on restoring diplomatic relations was signed in September 2025, and he expressed optimism about further expansion.

The ministers pledged to continue cooperating to promote a “lasting peace” for both Ukrainian and Syrian populations. “The security of Europe and the Middle East is interlinked,” Sybiha wrote on social media. They also explored logistics, including trade and maritime routes, which he said hold “strong potential to deepen economic cooperation.”

“Food security remains an important track. Ukraine stands ready to contribute, including through initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine, to support stability in the region,” he added. Humanitarian and educational ties were also addressed, with Sybiha noting that many Syrian students have studied in Ukraine, forming “a strong foundation we intend to build on.”

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during his first visit to Damascus. The two leaders agreed to work together to enhance security and create new development opportunities for their societies. Zelenskyy noted discussions on regional dynamics, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Ukraine’s role as a reliable food supplier, emphasizing joint efforts to strengthen regional food security.

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