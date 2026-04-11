Over 100,000 Gather At Anti-Government Rally In Budapest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the AP reports this.

The nearly seven-hour event took place at Heroes' Square and featured performances by 50 bands and musicians. Organized by the Civic Resistance Movement, the concert was described as“system-breaking,” with each performance carrying a message critical of the government.

Organizers said the goal was to show voters that“the era of impunity is over” and to encourage citizens to take part in the election.

Participants, many of them young people, chanted anti-government slogans, including“Ruszkik haza!” (“Russians go home!”). The phrase dates back to the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 but has regained popularity amid Budapest's closer ties with Moscow.

Expert warns Orbán may resort to provocations to hold power inelection

AP notes that the large turnout and the protest atmosphere reflect widespread dissatisfaction with Orbán's government, particularly among younger Hungarians. The concert was also streamed online.

As reported, Hungary is set to hold parliamentary election on Sunday, April 12. According to polls, the center-right Tisza party led by Péter Magyar has widened its lead over Orbán's ruling Fidesz party.

Photo: AA