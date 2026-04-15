Vishu Beyond Ritual: A Festival Recast In Modern Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 15 (IANS) In contemporary Kerala, Vishu has gently outgrown the confines of a strictly religious observance, emerging instead as a shared cultural moment that cuts across communities, lifestyles, and generations.

Rooted in Hindu mythology, the festival today carries an inclusive character, with people from diverse backgrounds embracing its customs, symbols, and seasonal warmth. Marking the beginning of the Malayalam New Year, Vishu falls on the first day of Medam, typically aligning with April 14 or 15 in the Gregorian calendar. This year, it is being celebrated on Wednesday.

A public holiday in Kerala, the day unfolds as a blend of tradition and adaptation. At the heart of Vishu lies the Vishukkani -- the carefully curated first sight of the day, believed to usher in prosperity and good fortune. Traditionally arranged by women of the household, the kani features an image or idol of Lord Krishna, seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, gold ornaments or coins, and a mirror, all placed in a gleaming uruli.

While the essence remains intact, the process has evolved with time. Supermarkets now offer ready-made Vishukkani kits -- sometimes priced up to Rs 800 -- reflecting both convenience and a growing trend of commercialisation.

Equally cherished is the ritual of Vishu Kaineettam, where elders gift money to younger family members as a token of blessings. Temples across the state witness large footfall, even as many households balance devotion with quieter, more personal celebrations.

The festival's changing social fabric is perhaps most visible in what has faded. The large joint family gatherings that once defined Vishu mornings are increasingly rare, shaped by migration, work pressures, and the shift towards nuclear families. Yet, the visual identity of the day endures -- women in kasavu sarees, men in mundu, and children in traditional attire -- offering a reassuring sense of continuity.

Food remains central to the celebration. The elaborate Vishu sadya, often comprising up to 26 dishes, continues to be a highlight, though regional variations persist. While southern and central Kerala largely adhere to a strictly vegetarian spread, parts of the north include non-vegetarian dishes, alongside the custom of bursting firecrackers on Vishu eve.

For businesses, Vishu signals opportunity. Jewellery and textile sectors witness a seasonal surge, while restaurants have turned the festive feast into a commercial offering, with packaged sadya meals priced between Rs 300 and Rs 2,500.

In its evolving form, Vishu today is as much about identity and adaptation as it is about tradition -- a festival that mirrors the changing rhythms of Kerala itself.