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Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Debuts SQUATWOLF in Kuwait
(MENAFNEditorial) Kuwait, April 15, 2026: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) today announced the debut of performance wear brand SQUATWOLF in Kuwait with the opening of its first store at The Avenues – Phase 4 (Electra). This launch underscores AAW's commitment to expanding its sports and lifestyle portfolio by partnering with leading brands to strengthen its presence in the Kuwaiti market.
SQUATWOLF is recognized for combining technical innovation with contemporary design. The brand caters to both athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts, offering apparel engineered for comfort, durability, and high performance. Built on values of progress, performance, and pack, SQUATWOLF represents more than performance gear; it embodies a pack driven by the hunt for more.
The new store provides a streamlined shopping experience, featuring distinct men's and women's sections and a dedicated accessories wall. It showcases the brand's latest collections across training, running, and lifestyle performance wear.
AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Al Mutawa said: "We're pleased to partner with SQUATWOLF to introduce the brand to the Kuwaiti market through the opening of its first store at The Avenues. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering premium, high-quality products that align with the evolving preferences of consumers."
Since its establishment in Dubai in 2016, SQUATWOLF has expanded to seven key locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and now Kuwait.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait, operating across multiple sectors and representing more than 100 global brands in the wholesale and retail markets.
SQUATWOLF is recognized for combining technical innovation with contemporary design. The brand caters to both athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts, offering apparel engineered for comfort, durability, and high performance. Built on values of progress, performance, and pack, SQUATWOLF represents more than performance gear; it embodies a pack driven by the hunt for more.
The new store provides a streamlined shopping experience, featuring distinct men's and women's sections and a dedicated accessories wall. It showcases the brand's latest collections across training, running, and lifestyle performance wear.
AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Al Mutawa said: "We're pleased to partner with SQUATWOLF to introduce the brand to the Kuwaiti market through the opening of its first store at The Avenues. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering premium, high-quality products that align with the evolving preferences of consumers."
Since its establishment in Dubai in 2016, SQUATWOLF has expanded to seven key locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and now Kuwait.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait, operating across multiple sectors and representing more than 100 global brands in the wholesale and retail markets.
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