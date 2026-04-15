Thule To Centralize European Logistics With Automated Warehouse In Poland

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Swedish multinational Thule, a manufacturer of products designed for active lifestyles and outdoor enthusiasts, has entrusted Mecalux with optimising its European supply chain.

The company is set to build a state-of-the-art automated warehouse in Krzyż Wielkopolski (Poland) to centralise its European product range while also serving other international markets.

With a well-established network spanning 138 markets, this logistics automation will boost Thule's competitiveness.

“Our goals are to increase throughput, leverage our storage space and ensure product traceability,” says Paweł Pêpiak, director of the distribution centre for Europe and ROW.

“Automation will enhance cost efficiency and streamline processes, enabling us to deliver superior service and improve customer satisfaction.”

Thule's new clad-rack warehouse will feature racking measuring 51 m wide, 135 m long and 42 m high. Six double-deep automated stacker cranes will handle nearly 40,000 pallets.

The facility will also be equipped with a temperature and humidity control system. A conveyor and a pallet lift will provide a direct connection between the automated warehouse and the existing manual warehouse and production hall.

The facility will also feature a floor-mounted electric monorail system, which will be responsible for transporting pallets from the receiving area to the automated warehouse. Additionally, it will move goods from the storage area to one of the 16 flow channels located in the dock area.

Mecalux's Easy WMS warehouse management system will oversee all operations. For example, the software will assign storage locations based on product category and turnover, organise order picking and provide product traceability.

Digitalisation combined with automated systems will reduce manual handling, enhance staff safety and ergonomics and improve operational efficiency to meet anticipated demand in the coming years.