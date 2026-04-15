PIA Targets Flexible Factory Automation With New Humanoid Robotics Division

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) PIA Automation, a provider of advanced automation solutions, today announced the launch of a new business segment, embodied AI and humanoid robotics, combining the company's expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

The move expands PIA's automation solutions to include humanoid robots that can physically interact with their environment and adapt to changing production tasks.

As modern factories face growing product variety and unpredictable production demands, flexible and intelligent automation has become essential.

PIA's new humanoid robotics segment is designed to help manufacturers improve efficiency, maintain quality and scale operations more effectively.

Thomas Ernst, chief sales officer and chief technology officer at PIA Automation, says:“Integrating embodied AI and humanoid robotics into industrial applications opens up entirely new production possibilities for our customers.

“From flexible assistance systems in assembly to adaptive logistics processes, a wide range of applications is emerging that supports teams in various working environments and enables new forms of human-robot collaboration.”

PIA is collaborating with Agibot, a global robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, within the joint venture Joybot Manufacture to develop and industrialize humanoid robotics solutions.

The partnership covers the full humanoid robotics value chain and embodied AI, from research and development to production and assembly of hardware components.

In addition, PIA plans to establish its own manufacturing capacities in the European market to enable localized, large-scale production of humanoid robotic systems and accelerate their market introduction.

P-Bot – A service-oriented humanoid robotic unit for banks, shopping centers and events, capable of multimodal interaction. I-Bot – A humanoid industrial robot with a mobile platform, designed for smart factories. I-Bot collects data, supports precision manufacturing and navigates complex production environments. A-Bot – A compact humanoid system for research, education and interactive applications.

Ernst says:“Our ambition is not only to explore new technologies, but to make them usable for industrial practice.

“Embodied AI and humanoid robotics will enable automation in areas where traditional approaches have previously reached their limits.

“For us, the key is to integrate these systems reliably, safely and efficiently into existing production environments, thereby creating clear added value for our customers.”