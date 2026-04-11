Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend, London-Educated Entrepreneur, Fashion Enthusiast Read Details

Abhishek Sharma is reported to be dating Laila Faisal. Entrepreneur and fashion celebrity Laila studied psychology at King's College London and fashion design, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts London.

As Abhishek Sharma continues to shine with his explosive performances in international cricket and T20 leagues, his personal life has also come under the spotlight.

Recently, the young cricketer has been linked to Delhi-based entrepreneur Laila Faisal, sparking curiosity among fans and social media users alike. While neither has confirmed the relationship, the buzz around them continues to grow.

Laila Faisal is a London-educated entrepreneur and fashion personality known for her growing influence in India's luxury fashion space. She pursued psychology at King's College London and later studied fashion design, marketing, and styling in London.

Coming from a well-established business family in Delhi, she has built a strong identity of her own in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

Laila is the co-founder of LRF Designs, a luxury fashion label she runs with her mother, Roohi Faisal. The brand focuses on blending traditional Indian craftsmanship-especially Kashmiri textiles-with modern silhouettes.

Apart from her fashion label, she also serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of her family's luxury home-theatre and automation business.

Her entrepreneurial journey and stylish public image have helped her gain attention beyond just being linked to a cricketer.

Rumours about Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal started gaining traction after fans noticed subtle social media interactions and her presence at cricket matches.

She has been spotted cheering for him during matches. She reportedly reposted his achievements on social media

She was even seen attending family events, including his sister's wedding

These public appearances have fueled speculation that the two share a close bond.

However, it's important to note that neither Abhishek nor Laila has officially confirmed their relationship, keeping their personal lives private.

Laila is not just in the news because of dating rumours-she represents a new-age personality blending fashion, business, and social media influence.

With her London education, entrepreneurial ventures, and growing online presence, she is becoming a notable name in India's lifestyle space.

The possible connection between Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal highlights how cricket and lifestyle culture are increasingly intersecting.

While fans remain eager for confirmation, for now, their relationship remains speculative but widely discussed.

At the moment, Abhishek represents SRH in the IPL 2026. He has only scored 55 runs in three innings and is due for a huge score. He will get his opportunity when they face PBKS on April 11.

SRH are now 6th in the points standings, having won one of their last three games. If they want to enter the playoffs, they must start winning now, with 11 games remaining. SRH won the championship in 2016 and will want to defend it after ten years. Abhishek has to get back into shape as soon as possible.