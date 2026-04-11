Uzbekistan Sets Sights On More German Firms In Strategic Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Germany are exploring ways to attract additional German companies to implement joint projects in priority sectors, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Akram Aliev, Malika Akramova, General Director of the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK), and Noyobjon Akhmadjonov, Director of the Bureau of German-Uzbek Economic Cooperation in Uzbekistan.

The parties reviewed the current state and future prospects of Uzbek-German trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Particular attention was given to preparations for the 10th meeting of the German-Uzbek Business Council, as well as the upcoming“German Economy Days” in Tashkent. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral business engagement and strengthening investment ties.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Germany reached $1.43 billion by the end of 2025, marking a 13.2% increase. Total utilized German investments amounted to $6.4 billion.

Currently, 221 enterprises with German capital participation operate in Uzbekistan.