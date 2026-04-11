MK Stalin Exudes Confidence, Predicts DMK Alliance Win In All 234 Seats

Stalin Confident of Winning All 234 Seats

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed strong confidence that the ruling alliance would secure a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, citing the overwhelming public response witnessed during campaign events. The DMK-led alliance had earlier predicted victory in over 200 constituencies. However, Stalin, who is DMK candidate from Kolathur constituency, said the current level of public support and crowd turnout now indicates a possible win in all 234 constituencies. He asserted that no Opposition force would be able to defeat them and said the alliance remains unconcerned about its rivals.

"The current level of public support and crowd turnout now indicates a possible win in all 234 constituencies. Our Secular Progressive Alliance will win in Tamil Nadu. Regardless of how many parties join hands against us, no one can succeed," Stalin said.

'Fight is Between Tamil Nadu and Delhi'

Responding to a question on his repeated "Tamil Nadu vs Delhi" remark, Stalin alleged that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has been "mortgaged to Delhi" and has become subservient to it. "All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been mortgaged to Delhi and has become subservient to it. So the fight is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. it is a matter of concern and disappointment that a Dravidian party has reached such a state," the DMK Chief said.

On Youth Behaviour and Celebrity Influence

On incidents involving youngsters allegedly engaging in reckless behaviour by following film actors, including Vijay, Stalin said such accidents are being witnessed by people across the state. "People are watching this, and they will give a befitting reply," he added.

Election Landscape and Key Contenders

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

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