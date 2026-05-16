India, Canada Discuss Strengthening Defence Cooperation Post PM's Visit

High Commissioner of Canada to India, Christopher Cooter, on Saturday held talks on defence cooperation with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Cooter's visit was a follow-up to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's February 2026 visit.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "High Commissioner of Canada to India, Mr Christopher Cooter, paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and discussed next steps towards strengthening India-Canada Defence Cooperation as a follow-up of the state visit of Canadian Prime Minister, Hon'ble Mark Carney to India in February 2026."

High Commissioner of Canada to India, Mr Christopher Cooter, paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and discussed next steps towards strengthening #IndiaCanada #DefenceCooperation as a follow up of the state visit of Canadian Prime Minister, Hon'ble... twitter/WO1QpMhAGA - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 16, 2026

High Commissioner of Canada to India, Mr Christopher Cooter, paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and discussed next steps towards strengthening #IndiaCanada #DefenceCooperation as a follow up of the state visit of Canadian Prime Minister, Hon'ble... twitter/8eNqbmYwVe - PRO & Spokesperson, MoD, Jammu Region (@prodefencejammu) May 16, 2026

Expanding Canada-India Partnership

Carney during his visit met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following their meeting, the leaders released a joint statement, welcomed five Memorandums of Understanding (MOU), and announced a broad range of ambitious initiatives that will renew and expand the Canada-India partnership across energy and critical minerals, technology and AI, talent and culture, and defence.

They focused on the potential for new investments in and exports from Canada's infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, and defence sectors. The Canadian delegation emphasised Canada's competitive advantages in energy, defence, agriculture, critical minerals, AI, quantum computing, and health technology - and its role as a premier destination for global capital and investment, Canadian Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Enhanced Defence and Maritime Cooperation

Canada is a Pacific nation, and stronger ties in the Indo-Pacific are crucial to our security and sovereignty. Canada and India will increase defence cooperation, including maritime security, and identify opportunities for bilateral and multilateral naval activities to deepen interoperability and promote knowledge exchange, underscoring our shared commitment to security and resilience.

Joint Efforts on Security and Law Enforcement

Further, the statement said that building on progress made in recent talks, the leaders agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on security and law enforcement. This includes issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks.

Prime Minister Carney also underscored that Canada will continue to take measures to combat transnational repression. (ANI)

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