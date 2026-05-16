Why Are Kashmir Patients Still Spending Heavily On Branded Medicines?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Despite the availability of low-cost generic medicines under government-backed schemes, a large section of people in Jammu and Kashmir continues to spend heavily on expensive branded drugs, with many patients blaming poor awareness and weak public outreach for keeping cheaper alternatives out of public knowledge.

Across Srinagar and other districts, patients visiting private chemist shops routinely purchase costly branded medicines, often unaware that the same medicines are available at significantly lower prices under generic names through government-supported outlets.

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The issue has become a growing financial burden, particularly for poor families, elderly patients, and those suffering from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiac ailments that require long-term medication.

Generic medicines are sold under their chemical names rather than company brand names. Doctors say both generic and branded medicines generally contain the same active ingredients, strength, dosage, and therapeutic effect once approved by regulators. Yet public perception continues to favour expensive branded variants.

To make affordable medicines accessible, the Government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), under which Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide medicines at prices often 50 to 90 percent lower than branded alternatives.

However, many residents interviewed said they either knew little about generic medicines or had never been informed that cheaper options with similar effectiveness existed.

“People spend thousands every month on medicines while the same salts may be available at a fraction of the price,” said a retired government employee from Srinagar.“Most patients simply buy whatever doctors prescribe or chemists hand over.”

Several residents said awareness regarding generic medicines remains almost invisible compared to other public campaigns.

“There are rallies and social media campaigns on many issues, but hardly any serious effort telling poor people where to buy cheap medicines,” said a trader from downtown Srinagar.“This directly affects household expenses.”

Doctors admitted that misconceptions continue to dominate public thinking.

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“Many people wrongly believe that if a medicine is cheap, it must be inferior,” said a Srinagar-based physician, stressing the need for scientific awareness and public education.

Another senior doctor said hospitals, Primary Health Centres, and community-level workers should be actively involved in spreading awareness.

“If the department is serious, district-level campaigns can be launched within weeks,” he said.“Display boards in hospitals, awareness camps, radio programmes, and generic prescription practices can make a major difference.”

The issue has also triggered public debate over the dominance of branded medicines in the retail market. Some residents alleged that commercial interests discourage aggressive promotion of generic alternatives, though no official evidence has emerged to substantiate claims of collusion.

“Chemists often earn better margins on branded medicines,” said a private-sector doctor.“Naturally, cheaper alternatives can affect that business model.”

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Doctors and public health experts said wider availability of generic medicines could substantially reduce healthcare expenses for economically weaker families. They stressed the need for stronger regulation, mandatory generic prescriptions in government hospitals, expansion of Jan Aushadhi stores in rural areas, and sustained public awareness campaigns through newspapers, television, and social media.

Experts also said uninterrupted supply of generic medicines is necessary to build public confidence, as inconsistent availability discourages patients from shifting permanently to cheaper alternatives.

For many families struggling with inflation and rising healthcare costs, the debate over branded and generic medicines is no longer just a medical issue but an economic survival concern.