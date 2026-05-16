Car Drives Into Group Of Pedestrians In Italy, Four In Critical Condition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters stated this in an article, citing a police statement.

Law enforcement said a 30-year-old driver had been detained, assuring that there is no further danger.

Earlier, Italian media reported that the car hit a shop window, striking pedestrians, and that the driver stabbed a passerby who tried to stop him.

According to The Sun, at least four people are in critical condition as a result of the incident. One woman, who was pinned against the shop window by the car, may have to undergo both legs amputated.

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It is noted that the driver, despite being injured, fled the scene on foot after the crash. He was detained a few minutes later. The man is currently in custody, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the incident.

Modena Mayor Gian Carlo Muzzarelli acknowledged that many questions remain unresolved. He said the driver was born and raised in the Emilia-Romagna region but has foreign origins.“I do not have details about the identity of the man who was driving, although some witnesses told me he has North African origins,” Muzzarelli said.

Police are trying to determine whether the incident was a deliberate act of violence or the result of drug use.

As Ukrinform reported, in June last year at least five people were injured when a car drove into a group of people in Passau, southern Germany.