LPG Cylinder Price On April 11: How Much Does Domestic And Commercial Gas Cost In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Friday said there is no dryout and the supply of domestic LPG cylinders remains normal, despite the West Asia crisis.

“Online bookings have reached approximately 98 per cent. Furthermore, 92 per cent of our deliveries are now being facilitated through OTP verification,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Oil Ministry).

“As you know, commercial LPG supplies have been restored to 70 per cent of their capacity; within this category, priority has been accorded to hospitals, educational institutions, hotels, dhabas, labour camps, labour-intensive industries, packaging units, the pharmaceutical sector, and migrant labourers,” she said.“We currently hold sufficient inventories of crude oil.”

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The government has hiked the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions.

The Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) cylinder price stands at ₹965. No change recorded in the LPG price compared to last month.

Over the past 12 months, the LPG price trend has been increasing, with an increase of ₹60 from May 2025 to April 2026. The most significant price increase was ₹60.00 in March 2026.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of about ₹200 on 1 April. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60 in early March across major cities. No revisions have been made since.

| Govt raises LPG, natural gas allocation for key industries Price of domestic and commercial LPG in key Indian cities - full list

Below is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities.

The differences in LPG prices across states are due to local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

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Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Friday said that oil marketing companies (OMCs ) are supplying around 80,000 metric tonnes of LPG daily across the country, while ensuring delivery of nearly 50 lakh cylinders to domestic consumers every day.

In an interview with ANI, the Indian Oil Chairman said domestic LPG consumers are being fully prioritised amid the ongoing geopolitical situation, with no major disruptions reported.

"We are in a situation wherein we can very nicely satisfy the requirements of all our domestic consumers because we have given the topmost priority to the domestic consumers. So they are very nicely being taken care of," Sahney said.

He added that all three OMCs – Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited – are jointly ensuring uninterrupted supply across the country.

"All over India, if you say, we are supplying as OMCs, around 80,000 metric tons of LPG every day all across the country. And we are very well maintaining around 50 lakh domestic distribution we are doing every day," he said.

Sahney emphasised that this level of supply is sufficient to meet the normal requirements of domestic LPG users, adding that there is "no trouble whatsoever" in meeting household demand.