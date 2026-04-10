UK Policy Shift Leaves Thousands Of Afghans In Legal Limbo

The Afghanistan Analysts Network said stricter rules could force some refugees to wait up to 20 years for permanent residency, significantly extending uncertainty over their legal status.

The report also highlights a sharp drop in asylum approval rates for Afghans, falling from around 98 percent in 2022 to just 34 percent in 2025, reflecting tighter migration controls.

These changes come as part of broader efforts by the UK government to reduce migration and overhaul the asylum system, limiting pathways that were previously available to Afghan nationals.

Following the political changes in Afghanistan, around 38,000 Afghans were relocated to the UK under special schemes such as ARAP and ACRS, many of whom were initially granted permanent status, but these programmes are now largely closed.

The report notes that many rejected asylum seekers remain in the UK without clear legal status or the right to work, as deportation is often not possible, creating what analysts describe as a“legal limbo.”

Experts warn that the policy shift risks deepening uncertainty and hardship for Afghan migrants, leaving thousands without stability, clarity, or long-term protection.