Dress For Success Greater London 2026 Power Of Women Awards Celebrates 11 Years Of Impact With Landmark Ceremony At Sidara, London

MENAFN - Pressat) Sold-Out Ceremony Recognises Ten Exceptional Leaders Across Business, Media, Culture and Community Under International Women's Day Theme #GiveToGain.

LONDON, 10 APRIL 2026 – On 5 March 2026, Dress for Success Greater London hosted its ninth annual Power of Women Awards at Sidara, 150 Holborn, London. This sold-out evening of recognition, advocacy and collective commitment marked the charity's eleventh year – honouring more than a decade of transforming the lives of women across the capital.

The ceremony, held in honour of International Women's Day and its global theme #GiveToGain, brought together leaders from business, law, media, culture and civil society for an evening that was equal parts celebration and call to action.

Emceed by charity Ambassador, Tskenya-Sarah Frazer, the ceremony was opened by Juanita Ingram, Dress for Success Greater London Founder and Trustee Chair. In her opening remarks, Juanita reflected on 11 years of measurable impact: more than 11,500 women empowered, an 80% employment success rate, and an expanding portfolio of career development services designed to futureproof women in a rapidly changing job market.

2026 Award Recipients

The following leaders were honoured at the 2026 Power of Women Awards:

Baroness Floella Benjamin OM DBE DL – Cultural Influence & Advocacy Award

Sangeeta Pillai – Diverse Voices Award

Sophie Neary – Economic Leadership Award

Ruth Dodsworth OBE – Media & Social Impact Award

A&O Shearman – Corporate Organisation of the Year

Naomi Harrison – Volunteer of the Year

No7 Beauty – Brand Partner of the Year

LB Lewisham Works – Referral Partner of the Year

Demisola Ogunfuwa – Client of the Year

Tara Thomas – Circle of Success Award

Voices from the Evening

Juanita Ingram, Founder and Board of Trustee Chair, said, 'Power of Women is more than recognition. It is a call to action. When we give women access, confidence and opportunity, the whole of society gains. Tonight proved again that this community does not just believe that – it lives it.'

Global Sustainability Manager at No7 Beauty, Ceridwen Robinson, said: 'This year's theme, #GiveToGain, really resonates with us, and it really sums up the work that Dress for Success do. You [Dress for Success] show that every day, when we give our time, our skills, care and confidence, the impact is far greater than we can imagine. I've seen firsthand that what you give to women is more than just that capsule wardrobe. You give them self-belief, real opportunities, and the confidence to step back into the workplace, and really take control of their futures – for them and their families.'

Dress for Success Greater London executive, Samantha Latouche, summed up the evening: 'We came here to celebrate the Power of Women Awards, but what we've actually witnessed is a masterclass in resilience, ambition, and the radical act of supporting one another.'

Thank You to Our 2026 Partners

The Power of Women Awards is made possible through the generosity and commitment of its presenting sponsors and partners:

Ropes & Gray – Lead Presenting Sponsor

Purpose Productions Inc. – Presenting Sponsor

Central District Alliance and Hatton Garden – Presenting Sponsor

Mary Waring Associates Ltd – Presenting Sponsor

Active Bystander – Award Sponsor

SHEIN – Award Sponsor

Adrianna Papell – Official Style Partner

Dress for Success Greater London is grateful to each partner for their continued belief in this mission.

Looking Ahead: Power of Women 2027

Partnership enquiries for the 2027 Power of Women Awards are now open. Organisations wishing to align with this platform at its earliest stage are encouraged to make contact directly.

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 0203 773 7279

About Dress for Success Greater London

Dress for Success Greater London is a registered UK charity (no. 1160560) and proud network partner of Dress for Success Worldwide, a global community of 130 network members across 15 countries. The charity provides women facing significant barriers to employment with professional attire, workforce development programmes, interview coaching and sustained post-placement support. On average, the charity supports 1,200 women per year into employment.

Notes for Editors

Additional photography from the event is available on request: [email protected] High-resolution headshots of honourees are available on request. Interview requests for Juanita Ingram and Executive Director Samantha Latouche welcome. Dress for Success Greater London charity number: 1160560.