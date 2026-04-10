LG Sinha Calls For Mass Movement To Curb Drug Menace In J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir stands at a“very critical juncture” and called for a united mass movement to combat the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth.

Jammu and Kashmir will launch a massive assault on the drug addiction ecosystem and is all set to roll out a 100-day intensive campaign under 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan' from April 11, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewing its preparedness on Thursday.

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The campaign will start from the Panchayat level to the Union Territory level, with the LG himself leading it. It will not only involve all sections of society but also target the issue on legal, criminal and rehabilitation fronts.

“Friends, Jammu and Kashmir today stands at a very critical juncture. Under a certain conspiracy, there is an ongoing attempt to push our youth into drug addiction and destroy an entire generation,” Sinha said while addressing people of the union territory through a video message.

Referring to efforts taken so far, the Lieutenant Governor said that the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' launched in 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to significant anti-drug initiatives in the Union Territory.

“Since then, significant efforts have been made in Jammu and Kashmir to combat drug abuse. Last year, in 2025, a major anti-drug campaign was carried out. The actions of the police and security forces have also been effective,” he said.

However, Sinha emphasised the need for a broader societal response, stating that a comprehensive plan, including a 100-day programme, has been prepared to intensify the fight against drugs.

Announcing the launch of the campaign, Sinha said that a large gathering has been planned at M A Stadium in Jammu on April 11, where civil society members, political leaders, academicians and sportspersons will participate.

“On that day, we will take a pledge against drug abuse and also undertake a padayatra. This march will continue across the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Calling for public participation, the Lieutenant Governor said the campaign is not limited to any individual but concerns the future of the youth.

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“This campaign does not belong to any one individual-it concerns the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Painful incidents are being reported almost every day, which are truly heartbreaking,” he said.

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Urging people to actively join the initiative, Sinha added,“This is not merely a march, but a journey with a purpose-to make Jammu and Kashmir drug-free and to ensure effective action against drug traffickers.”

He said the administration has prepared a comprehensive strategy involving all departments, along with the police and security forces, to carry forward the campaign.

“I will also make efforts to reach every district of Jammu and Kashmir, to energise this campaign through padayatras and to appeal to people directly,” he added.