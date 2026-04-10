Budanov: Ukraine Moves Closer To Agreement With Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in an interview with Bloomberg, Ukrinform reports.

Although public negotiations to end the war have produced few visible results, Budanov expressed optimism that talks are moving toward a deal. He said he believes Russia also wants to end the war.

"They all understand the war needs to end. That's why they are negotiating. I don't think it will be long," Budanov said.

He acknowledged that both sides have so far maintained "maximalist" positions in U.S.-mediated talks but expressed confidence that they will move closer to each other in search of a compromise.

Russia has a clear incentive to reach an agreement, Budanov noted. "Unlike us, they are spending their own money. These are enormous sums – already in the trillions," he said.

At the same time, he declined to explain what a possible compromise on territory, the most difficult issue in the negotiations, might look like. "No final decision has been made yet," he said. "But, in principle, everyone now clearly understands the limits of what is acceptable. That's enormous progress."

Budanov confirms that partners asked Ukraine not to strike Russian oil terminals

According to Budanov, a key achievement of the peace talks has been the involvement of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump as a mediator. He added that Ukraine expects key White House envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to lead an American delegation that may visit Kyiv as early as next week–potentially their first visit to the country since the start of the war.

Commenting on reports that a sharp rise in global oil prices–triggered by a U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran–has provided Putin with additional revenue to fund the war against Ukraine, Budanov said this advantage may be short-lived, as the conflict in Iran could end soon.

He also acknowledged that Russia does not face a shortage of troops, noting that if necessary, it could mobilize a potential reserve of 23.5 million people–far exceeding Ukraine's capabilities.

"That's an estimate from when I was head of military intelligence, based on a report prepared toward the end of 2025 on Russia's mobilization capacity for Putin," Budanov said. "I read it in the original. No, there are no problems - and there won't be any in the coming years."

When asked what would happen if negotiations with Russia fail to produce a ceasefire agreement, Budanov replied: "Do you think there is some kind of magic wand? There are only two options - war or peace. Not just continuing the war, but continuing negotiations. If they agree to that - because they might not."

As Ukrinform previously reported, Budanov also stated that strikes on Russian oil terminals are influencing the negotiation process and predicted "many new developments" from the Russian side in upcoming talks.

Photo: Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration