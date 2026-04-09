Pakistan's Khawaja Asif Calls Israel A 'Curse For Humanity', Tel Aviv Hits Back: 'Outrageous'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israel strongly condemned what it called“outrageous” comments by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, questioning Pakistan's credibility as a“neutral mediator.”

"Pakistan Defence Minister's call for Israel's annihilation is outrageous," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. "This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," the PMO said Thursday evening.

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Pakistan has been credited with mediating a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and is preparing to host peace talks over the weekend.

What did Asif say?

Asif, in a social media post, called Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity", giving a call“to get rid of European Jews.”

Asif also claimed that even as "peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon".

"Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," Asif said.

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"I hope and pray that the people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European Jews [sic] burn in hell," he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also condemned Asif's comments, saying, "These blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to mediate peace."

"Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," Sa'ar said.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approves talks with Lebanon after Israeli strikes imperil the Iran ceasefire. Sa'ar rebuked Pakistan over its Defence Minister's statement, calling the Jewish state“cancerous,” which he said is "calling for Israel's annihilation."

"Israel views very gravely these blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to "mediate peace". Calling the Jewish state "cancerous" is effectively calling for its annihilation, Sa'ar said.

Benjamin Netanyahu authorises direct talks with Lebanon

In what could strengthen efforts toward a Middle East ceasefire, Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he has approved direct talks with Lebanon to begin“as soon as possible.” The discussions would focus on disarming Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, and potentially building relations between the two countries.

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Although Israel and Lebanon have officially remained in a state of war since 1948, Netanyahu clarified that no ceasefire currently exists. In a video statement, he emphasised that Israel will continue its military strikes against Hezbollah until safety is fully restored in northern Israel.

Lebanon's health ministry said more than 300 people were killed and more than 1,100 wounded on Wednesday by Israeli strikes on central Beirut and other areas of Lebanon that Israel said targeted Hezbollah, which joined the war in support of Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies)