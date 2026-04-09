Minister Urges Stronger Role Of Jordan's Health Centers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, April 9 (Petra) – Health Minister Dr. Ibrahim Bdour said the ministry is "committed" to activating and strengthening role of Jordan's health centers as part of its efforts to alleviate pressure on emergency wards in government hospitals.He noted this vision will be achieved by integrating an approach that promotes position of health centers as the primary stage for healthcare services, which would contribute to increasing efficiency of the Kingdom's healthcare system and expediting delivery of treatment to citizens.This announcement came during the minister's visit on Thursday to 4 comprehensive health centers in Zarqa governorate and Russeifa district.Reviewing the workflow, he was briefed from medical and administrative staff on the service level and the key challenges facing the heathlcare activities.Talking during the tour, he noted the ministry's keenness to develop the work environment and enhance performance "efficiency" in these centers, which would "directly" impact the quality of healthcare services.He said modernization plans in the Kingdom's health sector are being implemented, in accordance with a "clear" vision aimed at implementing government directives and enhancing "effectiveness" of field monitoring in assessing performance and setting priorities.During the tour, he met with several patients and listened to their feedback, noting the importance of observations in improving service levels.He also called for "immediate" action on complaints and steps to improve healthcare quality.In a related context, he noted the ministry began activating 5 comprehensive health centers near Al-Bashir Hospital at the beginning of this month to receive minor medical cases instead of visiting the hospital's emergency wards.As for its impact, he noted this step has yielded "very promising" preliminary results in reducing overcrowding in the emergency departments.