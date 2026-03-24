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Turkish FM Consults Regional Counterparts on Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducted separate phone discussions on Monday with his counterparts from Egypt, Norway, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia regarding the ongoing war in Iran, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
The conversations with Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty, Norway’s Espen Barth Eide, and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan centered on diplomatic efforts aimed at stopping the conflict, the sources said.
In a separate call with Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar, the ministers exchanged perspectives on the latest developments in the war, the sources added.
The regional escalation has continued since February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, resulting in more than 1,300 deaths, including that of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The conversations with Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty, Norway’s Espen Barth Eide, and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan centered on diplomatic efforts aimed at stopping the conflict, the sources said.
In a separate call with Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar, the ministers exchanged perspectives on the latest developments in the war, the sources added.
The regional escalation has continued since February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, resulting in more than 1,300 deaths, including that of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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