Drug Influx In J&K Part Of Larger Conspiracy: LG

Calls For Mass Participation In 100-day Nasha Mukt Campaign

Don't Spare The Culprit, Don't Touch The Innocent Is Our Policy

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the influx of drugs into Jammu and Kashmir is part of a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the future of the youth, as he chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the upcoming 100-day intensive campaign under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan.

The Lieutenant Governor called for mass public participation to make the campaign effective, urging students, youth, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides, volunteers, civil society organisations, political parties and the general public to join the movement.

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“The influx of drugs to the UT is part of a larger international conspiracy to jeopardise the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Every section of society must join this fight against the drug menace,” he said.

The campaign will feature a series of high-impact awareness programmes across the Union Territory. The Lieutenant Governor is scheduled to flag off a mega padyatra from MA Stadium, Jammu, on April 11, followed by a similar large-scale launch in Srinagar in the first week of May.

Stressing the need for strong enforcement, Sinha directed authorities to intensify efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks. He emphasised a balanced approach that targets offenders while protecting victims of substance abuse.

“Don't spare the culprit, don't touch the innocent is our policy. We must identify the real victims of drug abuse and make committed efforts for their rehabilitation,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed a comprehensive activity calendar prepared by various departments under the campaign. UT and divisional-level committees have already been constituted to ensure effective implementation of the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) strategy and the overall action plan.

Read Also Nation-Building Begins With Mindset, Not Structures: LG J&K to Launch 100-Day Intensive Campaign Under 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan'

The Lieutenant Governor further directed officials to transform the campaign into a Jan Andolan through active public engagement. He called for incorporating public feedback and strengthening mechanisms to encourage citizens to report cases of drug abuse.

Among those present at the meeting were Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Special DG (Coordination) S J M Gillani, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Sarmad Hafeez, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, along with senior officers including DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.

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