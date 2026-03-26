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Norway’s FM Warns West Bank Violence Escalates to Unprecedented Levels
(MENAFN) Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Wednesday described the situation in the West Bank as escalating to unprecedented levels, saying Israeli occupiers’ violence “is going into overdrive, it’s worse than ever.”
He criticized settler actions, saying, “Settler violence (is taking place), settler activity, even supported by the Israeli government, allowing settlers to take full control of territories that legally is Palestine and which even agreements that Israel has signed have recognized as to be controlled by Palestinians.”
Eide noted that while much of the international focus has been on Gaza, the West Bank has seen intensifying violence. “A lot of bad things have happened on the West Bank, and now it is going into overdrive. It's worse than ever,” he said, emphasizing that the ongoing situation undermines Palestinian institutions and breaches agreements.
He added, “It’s a clear violation of UN principles and agreements that Israel and Palestine have signed,” and warned of long-term consequences, stating, “In the long run, it could leave more space for the extremists when they see no progress in a more peaceful approach.”
Since the start of the Gaza war on October 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,133 Palestinians, injured roughly 11,700, and resulted in about 22,000 arrests.
In a landmark ruling in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, reinforcing the international legal framework on the issue.
He criticized settler actions, saying, “Settler violence (is taking place), settler activity, even supported by the Israeli government, allowing settlers to take full control of territories that legally is Palestine and which even agreements that Israel has signed have recognized as to be controlled by Palestinians.”
Eide noted that while much of the international focus has been on Gaza, the West Bank has seen intensifying violence. “A lot of bad things have happened on the West Bank, and now it is going into overdrive. It's worse than ever,” he said, emphasizing that the ongoing situation undermines Palestinian institutions and breaches agreements.
He added, “It’s a clear violation of UN principles and agreements that Israel and Palestine have signed,” and warned of long-term consequences, stating, “In the long run, it could leave more space for the extremists when they see no progress in a more peaceful approach.”
Since the start of the Gaza war on October 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,133 Palestinians, injured roughly 11,700, and resulted in about 22,000 arrests.
In a landmark ruling in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, reinforcing the international legal framework on the issue.
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