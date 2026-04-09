(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand designed to support every brave athlete on their path to victory, brings together the top talent. The brand is proud to announce its partnership with Ritu Phogat, an outstanding wrestler and professional MMA athlete, inspiring a new generation of women athletes with her strength and courage.

The "Indian Tigress" Ritu Phogat Becomes a Brand Ambassador for Parimatch Sports



Ritu Phogat won gold at the Commonwealth Championship and silver at the Under-23 World Championship before transitioning to professional mixed martial arts. In MMA, she competed in ONE Championship, reaching the final of the prestigious ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix. She solidified her image as the“ Indian Tigress” thanks to her aggressive, technical fighting style and determination in the ring.



“My goal is to become the first Indian world champion in MMA and to pave the way for other women athletes. Every fight is a chance to show that perseverance and courage matter more than any doubts or obstacles, and my partnership with Parimatch Sports helps me move forward on the path to victory,” emphasized Ritu Phogat.



Her transition from wrestling to MMA was a bold step: Ritu gave up potential Olympic opportunities to pursue a career in a new sport, demonstrating a willingness to take risks for greater goals and inspiring the next generation of athletes.



“Our partnership with Ritu Phogat reflects our commitment to supporting outstanding athletes. Her achievements and remarkable charisma make her an ideal brand ambassador. Parimatch Sports, equally dynamic and vibrant, draws inspiration from champions and shares their drive for success,” highlighted the Parimatch Sports Press Office.



Parimatch and Ritu Phogat join forces to inspire athletes and promote women's sports, highlighting how the journey of the“Indian Tigress” embodies resilience and passion that fuel extraordinary achievements. Their collaboration serves as a powerful testament, motivating aspiring athletes to face challenges boldly and pursue their goals with relentless drive.



About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. Trusted by international stars like Trinidadian cricket legend Sunil Narine, Parimatch Sports creates professional on-field kits for football and cricket teams, including its partnership with the star cricket team Maharashtra Tycoons, alongside a comprehensive range of stylish workout wear for fans. The brand stands out with exclusive designs inspired by the greatest athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports aims to expand the horizons of Asia's love for sports, bringing it to a new level.