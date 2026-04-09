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Experts Warn UK North Sea Drilling Could Threaten Global Climate Goals
(MENAFN) Plans to open new oil and gas fields in the North Sea may undermine global climate goals and erode international trust, senior climate experts cautioned on Wednesday, according to reports.
The UK government is facing growing pressure from industry groups, political figures, and some unions to approve new drilling projects, despite research suggesting they would have little effect on energy prices or reliance on imports, as stated by reports.
Two of the largest untapped fields, Rosebank and Jackdaw, would cover only a small portion of UK gas imports—about 1% and 2%, respectively—raising questions about their economic and strategic significance.
Experts emphasized that the wider implications could be far more consequential. Expanding fossil fuel extraction in a country regarded as a climate leader may encourage similar actions in developing nations and slow global progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Nicholas Stern, a climate economist at the London School of Economics, warned that new drilling could harm economic growth and energy security while sending a damaging message internationally.
“The UK has been a pioneer in climate action, as the first G7 country to commit to net zero by 2050, through its exemplary climate change legislation, and through its work in international institutions and interactions.
“Its example matters. Because it has been a pioneer and a leader, the world takes notice of the UK’s actions,” he said.
The UK government is facing growing pressure from industry groups, political figures, and some unions to approve new drilling projects, despite research suggesting they would have little effect on energy prices or reliance on imports, as stated by reports.
Two of the largest untapped fields, Rosebank and Jackdaw, would cover only a small portion of UK gas imports—about 1% and 2%, respectively—raising questions about their economic and strategic significance.
Experts emphasized that the wider implications could be far more consequential. Expanding fossil fuel extraction in a country regarded as a climate leader may encourage similar actions in developing nations and slow global progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Nicholas Stern, a climate economist at the London School of Economics, warned that new drilling could harm economic growth and energy security while sending a damaging message internationally.
“The UK has been a pioneer in climate action, as the first G7 country to commit to net zero by 2050, through its exemplary climate change legislation, and through its work in international institutions and interactions.
“Its example matters. Because it has been a pioneer and a leader, the world takes notice of the UK’s actions,” he said.
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