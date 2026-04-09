'David Miller Chokes Again': Social Media, Cricket Experts React As IPL 2026 Witnesses The Inexplicable DC Vs GT

MENAFN - Live Mint) History will revisit this moment. People will read the score: On 8 April 2026, Delhi Capitals need 2 runs off 2 balls. And, it lost by 1 run. They'd assume it was a bowling genius. They wouldn't know that David Miller single-handedly lost the match for his team.

Yes, it's the same David Miller who brought the equation from 35 runs in 2 overs to 2 off 2. It's the same Miller who had retired hurt and came back to win the match for Delhi. And, he almost did. Until he didn't.

Everyone knew Delhi were winning the match and getting 2 more points. Even the Gujarat Titans knew. Shubman Gill looked dismayed to face another loss. But, this is what happened.

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David Miller refused a single, a no-risk single, off the 19.5 delivery. Kuldeep Yadav had already crossed half the pitch. When Miller refused to run, he returned to his crease comfortably.

The next ball, Miller missed Prasidh Krishna's delivery. And, Kuldeep got run out. Why didn't he take the run in the previous ball to level the score? That's a topic of deep research.

Gujarat were clueless about how to celebrate when they won. They weren't ready for this win. Of course, nobody can deny credit to Jos Buttler, the mastermind of the brilliant runout despite having wicketkeeping gloves.

The Titans decided to troll the 'Player of the Match ' for them. They posted soon after the match:“This is a Miller appreciation tweet.”

Cricket experts were baffled. Reactions poured in.

Akash Chopra wrote,“It's not often that a game of nearly 420 runs is decided by a moment of poor judgment. Miller taking that single would've guaranteed a super-over. Kuldeep is good enough to take a single or hit a four off the last ball too. Denied a tie. Lost the game.”

“Why Miller didn't take a single on 19.5??!!” wondered Wasim Jaffer.

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Ashwin said,“I was thinking about what David Miller was doing. If I were Kuldeep, I would have literally pushed him to the other end and run! I just can't understand it; it's beyond me, it's bonkers.”

Social media reaction

“Did Miller pull off a Klusener tonight?” wondered one user, while referring to the iconic South Africa vs Australia match in the 1999 Cricket World Cup semi-final.

“I can't understand why David Miller denied the single to Kuldeep Yadav when there was an easy chance to finish the match. When DC needed 2 runs off 2 balls, he went for a glory shot, and DC lost by 1 run,” wrote one user.

Indian cricket fans won't forget David Miller. After all, he was the batter who got out to Suryakumar Yadav's“Long on! Long on!! Long on!!!” catch in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. He almost destroyed India's dream. Until he didn't.

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That game reignited the Men in Blue's history. But, that collapse ensured the“chokers” label stayed intact for the Proteas. One user played that guitar.

“DAVID MILLER CHOKES AGAIN. At the 19.5 mark, David Miller had the chance to take a single and level the scores but he turned it down, only to finish with a dot ball on the final delivery and lose the game,” wrote the user.

One user hinted at serious allegations against the DC batter:“Has match-fixing happened in the DC v GT IPL match? 19.5 ball - David Miller had the opportunity to tie the game with a single, but he was denied. 19.6 ball - David Miller didn't touch the ball with the bat. GT won by 1 run vs DC.”