Tanvi Shewale Shares Details About 'Udne Ki Asha' Crucial Twist And Turn

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Tanvi Shewale, who stars in the show“Udne Ki Asha”, has opened up about the crucial moment in the storyline and said that even she's curious to see how the revelation will shape her character's journey and what lies ahead for her.

The drama in Udne Ki Aasha is all set to take an intense turn as a long-buried secret from Roshni's past finally begins to surface. In the upcoming episode this Sunday, a major revelation will be revealed that could change the course of her character Roshni's life and the dynamics within the family forever.

For a long time, Roshni has managed to keep parts of her past carefully hidden, presenting only what she wants the family to see. But as the truth slowly begins to emerge, the identity connected to the name 'Kalyani' threatens to unravel everything she has built so far.

Opening up about this crucial moment in the storyline, Tanvi, who plays Roshni, shared that the truth behind 'Kalyani' is far more significant than viewers might expect.

"Roshni has always been a layered character, and what she shows the world is never the complete truth,” Tanvi said.

She shared that the name Kalyani also represents the antagonist's past.

“The name 'Kalyani' is not just an identity, it represents her entire past that she had tried to keep hidden for so long. As this truth comes out, it will bring several consequences into Roshni's life. Before she can even think about moving forward or starting a family, she will have to face the impact of everything that is about to be revealed.”

Looking forward to the twist and turns, Tanvi added:“Honestly, even I'm curious to see how this revelation will shape her journey and what lies ahead for her."

Udne Ki Aasha airs every night at 9:00 PM on Star Plus.