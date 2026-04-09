Smriti Mandhanapalash Muchhal Wedding Back On? Family Meeting Video Goes Viral

Last year, on November 23, 2025, Palash and Smriti were scheduled to get married in Sangli, Maharashtra, the latter's birthplace. But their nuptials were cancelled.

Everyone on the internet is shocked by a viral video and wonders if Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal have reconciled and would soon tie the knot.

A video of Smriti's father meeting Palash's sister Palak Muchhal and her husband Mithoon at a restaurant in Mumbai recently appeared on social media. Palak was observed caressing Srinivas' feet to greet him.

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The footage has captured everyone's interest, even if the specifics of their encounter are now unknown. Whether the Mandhana and Muchhal families have finally put an end to their differences is now being debated online.

“I am surprised...but not shocked...hua so hua...let it go," one of the users wrote. Several other users asked,“What's happening?" Some of the users also claimed that the video might be old.

It should be noted that neither family has released a statement on their reported reunion or the viral video as of yet.

Palash and Smriti planned to marry on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra, where the latter grew up. However, their wedding was initially postponed indefinitely and finally cancelled. Mandhana announced the wedding's cancellation on Instagram.“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana wrote.

“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added.

Later, Smriti's friend Vidnyan Mane, who claimed to have attended the wedding celebrations, made some severe accusations. Mane claims Palash deceived Smriti and was found in bed with another lady. "I was at the wedding ceremonies on November 23, 2025, when he was discovered red-handed with another lady in bed. Bhayanak scenario tha, he was beaten up by Indian female cricket players. The whole family is chindi chor. "I thought he'd get married and settle in Sangli, but it's completely backfired on me," Mane told Hindustan Times.

However, Palash denied all charges, calling them false. The song composer released a statement claiming that Mane's assertions were 'factually inaccurate'. He further said that such actions are intended to ruin his reputation and stated that he plans to take legal action shortly.

"In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," Palash said, adding, "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is investigating all legal options, and this case will be handled properly through the proper legal procedures."