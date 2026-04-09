Mamta Kulkarni Says Indian Women Are Not Health Conscious: Their Lives Revolve Around Their Husbands & Children

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Mamta Kulkarni has opened up about her perspective on how she feels that Indian families, especially the women in Indian families, do not take care of their health and are absolutely zero health conscious.

In a video shared by her on her own social media account, Mamta also said that the lives of most Indian women revolve around their families and taking care of their husbands and children, which is why they do not focus on their own health, stating that is absolutely wrong.

“I have noticed that some Indian families, especially women often do not focus on workouts. They dedicate their lives to their children and husbands, which sometimes leads to poor health. The same applies to men and children,they are often not very health conscious.”

The actress also stated that she has seen even men and children in India coming to health clubs but just chit chat and do nothing about their health.

Further, she was seen expressing how important it is for each one to take care of their health.

Citing example of citizens of other countries, Mamta said that from kids to elders, everybody is very health conscious.

From vitamin D to gymming, everybody takes care of their health, which is why they are so well built and fitter than Indians.

“Our body needs everything, including vitamin D. People often laugh at foreigners wearing bikinis, but they don't realise how much vitamin D they are getting. That contributes to better growth and fitness. You will notice that many of them are taller and remain active even in their 80s, running in gyms and staying fit. Even small children are active,they swim, dive, and play.”

She also cited her own example and said how she takes care of herself.“I now make it a point to spend time near the sea at least once or twice a week, usually on Saturdays, Sundays, or Mondays. This has been my process for many years, both physically and spiritually. Our body is made up of five elements: earth, water, fire, air, and sky.”

She added,“I visit the beach once a week or once in two weeks. What do I do there? I walk barefoot on the sand. It is believed that walking barefoot on the beach can help cure many ailments. When I cannot go to the beach, I visit the health club instead. I go to the pool two to three times a week. I usually go around 2 pm, swim for an hour, and then spend at least another hour or two sunbathing.”

She added,“I take sunbaths for two to three hours. I also swim, chat, and spend two to three hours here, sometimes from 1 pm to 5:30 or 6 pm. I also take steam and then, if possible, walk barefoot on the beach. When I was in Dubai, I used to walk barefoot on JBR beach. On Fridays or Saturdays, I would spend time there and walk on the sand for an hour under the sun.”

Speaking about the benefits of walking bare feet on sand, Mamta said,“It is believed that the salt in the sand draws out impurities from the body. Some even say that people with paralysis can benefit from this practice if done consistently for a few months.”

She concluded,“You should spend time in the sun and in nature to stay healthy. Breathe deeply as I am doing now and meditate. I often meditate while looking at the sun for hours. Come closer to nature, enjoy your food and life, but remember: if you are healthy, you are truly alive. You are your world. Jai Maa Bhavani.”

–IANS

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