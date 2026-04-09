403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupiers Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in West Bank
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was fatally shot during clashes with Israeli forces in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, a senior Palestinian Liberation Organization official confirmed.
Mutez Bisharat, the PLO official overseeing the Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley portfolio, said in a formal statement that Israeli settlers had established an unauthorized outpost near Tubas, positioned between the villages of Tayasir and Al-Aqaba.
The victim, identified as Alaa Khaled Subaih, was killed during confrontations that erupted in the vicinity of the newly erected outpost. "Israeli occupiers set up an illegal outpost near Tubas between the villages of Tayasir and Al Aqaba," Bisharat stated, adding that Subaih "was shot dead by the occupiers during clashes near the outpost."
Following the killing, Israeli forces took possession of the victim's body — a move that drew sharp condemnation. Bisharat further noted that large settler groups had massed across the area operating under active Israeli military protection, warning that "tensions remain high."
The situation rapidly escalated as Israeli military authorities declared both Tayasir and Al-Aqaba closed military zones, launching a sweeping ground operation that involved bulldozers tearing through the area alongside systematic house-to-house searches, according to the PLO official.
The incident marks yet another flashpoint in the increasingly volatile northern West Bank, where settler activity and military operations have intensified sharply in recent months.
Mutez Bisharat, the PLO official overseeing the Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley portfolio, said in a formal statement that Israeli settlers had established an unauthorized outpost near Tubas, positioned between the villages of Tayasir and Al-Aqaba.
The victim, identified as Alaa Khaled Subaih, was killed during confrontations that erupted in the vicinity of the newly erected outpost. "Israeli occupiers set up an illegal outpost near Tubas between the villages of Tayasir and Al Aqaba," Bisharat stated, adding that Subaih "was shot dead by the occupiers during clashes near the outpost."
Following the killing, Israeli forces took possession of the victim's body — a move that drew sharp condemnation. Bisharat further noted that large settler groups had massed across the area operating under active Israeli military protection, warning that "tensions remain high."
The situation rapidly escalated as Israeli military authorities declared both Tayasir and Al-Aqaba closed military zones, launching a sweeping ground operation that involved bulldozers tearing through the area alongside systematic house-to-house searches, according to the PLO official.
The incident marks yet another flashpoint in the increasingly volatile northern West Bank, where settler activity and military operations have intensified sharply in recent months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment