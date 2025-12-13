Huawei Plots Smart City And AI Projects In Uzbekistan's Namangan Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China's technology company Huawei plans to open a regional branch in Uzbekistan's Namangan region and launch a number of digital initiatives, including smart city projects and an artificial intelligence laboratory, Trend reports via the Namangan Regional Administration.

The plans were outlined during a meeting between Shavkatjon Abdurazzoqov, Governor of Namangan Region, and a Huawei delegation led by Dilimulati Maimati, the company's manager for China's eastern region.

The discussions centered on large-scale IT initiatives, the progress made in digitalization, and the efforts being undertaken in the region to foster the development of a robust digital economy.

As part of the collaboration, the parties agreed to establish an Artificial Intelligence laboratory at Namangan State Technical University and introduce smart classrooms in general education schools. These initiatives aim to digitalize the learning environment, broaden the application of interactive educational tools, and enhance students' IT skills.

Furthermore, the Smart City concept will be implemented in Namangan in stages, incorporating advanced digital solutions in key areas such as public safety, utilities management, transport administration, and environmental monitoring.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the decision to establish a Huawei branch in the region. This new office will focus on training IT specialists for international markets and providing export-oriented digital services.