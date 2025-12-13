Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Huawei Plots Smart City And AI Projects In Uzbekistan's Namangan Region

Huawei Plots Smart City And AI Projects In Uzbekistan's Namangan Region


2025-12-13 07:05:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. China's technology company Huawei plans to open a regional branch in Uzbekistan's Namangan region and launch a number of digital initiatives, including smart city projects and an artificial intelligence laboratory, Trend reports via the Namangan Regional Administration.

The plans were outlined during a meeting between Shavkatjon Abdurazzoqov, Governor of Namangan Region, and a Huawei delegation led by Dilimulati Maimati, the company's manager for China's eastern region.

The discussions centered on large-scale IT initiatives, the progress made in digitalization, and the efforts being undertaken in the region to foster the development of a robust digital economy.

As part of the collaboration, the parties agreed to establish an Artificial Intelligence laboratory at Namangan State Technical University and introduce smart classrooms in general education schools. These initiatives aim to digitalize the learning environment, broaden the application of interactive educational tools, and enhance students' IT skills.

Furthermore, the Smart City concept will be implemented in Namangan in stages, incorporating advanced digital solutions in key areas such as public safety, utilities management, transport administration, and environmental monitoring.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the decision to establish a Huawei branch in the region. This new office will focus on training IT specialists for international markets and providing export-oriented digital services.

MENAFN13122025000187011040ID1110475730



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search