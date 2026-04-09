TN BJP Urges Strong NDA Mandate As Puducherry Votes In Key Assembly Election

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP on Thursday called upon voters in Puducherry to deliver a decisive mandate in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as polling got underway across the Union Territory for all 30 Assembly constituencies.

Describing the election as a“historic opportunity”, party spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the people have a chance to strengthen what he termed a successful“double engine government” -- a coordinated administration between the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Territory government led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

He stated that such alignment has already delivered visible results, pointing to development projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore that have been launched or completed in recent years.

He also highlighted recruitment drives that have filled vacancies in key sectors, including healthcare, education, and policing, alongside expanded welfare measures.

According to Prasad, Puducherry now offers among the highest old-age pensions in the country and monthly financial assistance to women heads of households.

The BJP leader further claimed that unemployment has declined significantly and that the public distribution system has been strengthened under the current administration.

He also took aim at the previous Congress-DMK government led by V. Narayanasamy, alleging corruption, administrative shortcomings, and policy failures that he said had stalled development and weakened public trust.

Looking ahead, Prasad said the NDA leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has laid out plans to transform Puducherry into a major IT and investment hub.

Proposals such as an IT corridor and expansion of high-tech industries, he said, are aimed at creating employment opportunities and reducing migration among the youth.

As polling continues across the union territory, key issues such as governance, welfare delivery, employment, and leadership remain central to the electoral contest.

The results on May 4 will determine whether Puducherry continues under the NDA-led government or witnesses a shift in political direction.