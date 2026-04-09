TN Polls: Vijay To Campaign In Karaikudi On Friday Amid Tight Security Arrangements

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to intensify his election campaign with a major public outreach programme in Karaikudi on Friday.

The visit is part of his ongoing statewide campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where he has been actively engaging with voters across key constituencies.

During his visit, Vijay will campaign in support of his party candidates contesting in four constituencies -- Karaikudi, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, and Tirupathur.

In Karaikudi, he will specifically canvass votes for party candidate Dr D.K. Prabhu, with party leaders expressing confidence that the event will draw significant public attention.

Party sources said that permission has been sought to conduct a public meeting near the Thevar statue in Karaikudi between noon and 4 p.m. In preparation for the event, officials from the Election Commission and the police department convened a coordination meeting to review arrangements and ensure compliance with election guidelines. Subsequently, a team of officials led by District Superintendent of Police Shivaprasad and Karaikudi Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashish Puniya conducted an on-site inspection of the proposed venue.

The team assessed security requirements, crowd management strategies, and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

The officials also held discussions with candidate Dr D.K. Prabhu regarding the planning and execution of the campaign rally. According to TVK representatives, permission for the event is expected to be granted with certain conditions aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.

Given the anticipated turnout of supporters, authorities have significantly tightened security measures in and around the venue.

Preventive steps have been taken to restrict public access to potentially hazardous areas, including the installation of barricades around transformers, electric poles, and tall trees to prevent supporters and volunteers from climbing them during the event.

Police presence has been increased, and additional personnel are expected to be deployed to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

With Vijay's growing campaign momentum, Friday's rally in Karaikudi is likely to be a key political event in the region.