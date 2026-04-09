Nia Sharma Says Not Everyone Understands Her 'Experiments', Reveals Her Biggest Task

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma shared that not everyone“understands” her experiments, when it comes to her looks and also added that her biggest task is to wash her hair, which is full of products.

Nia posted a video of herself from backstage at the culinary comedy show titled“Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited”, where she is seen talking about sporting the“Jennifer Lopez look”.

In the clip, she is heard saying:“This is my JLo look and the only person who commented today is Bharti (Singh). Bharti, you like my look, right?”

The show's host Bharti Singh replied with“hot” for Nia's look.

To which, Nia said:“My makeup is different. This is my JLo look.”

Bharti added:“Maine, sabse pehle maine bola ke makeup. Bohot acha hai. Toh isne kuch English mein bola ke makeup ka naam woh hai.”

Nia then goes up to chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and asks him if he has any idea about makeup. She also speaks about her“JLO look” and Grammy-winner Jennifer Lopez.

To which, Harpal plays an Uno reverse card and says he knows who Lopez and Zendaya are.

For the caption, Nia wrote:“Not everyone understands my experiments! My JLO look.”

She then shared a video of herself after she woke up and revealed that her biggest task is to wash her hair.

“The biggest task that I have today is washing my hair. Itna product hai, itna product hai.... What styling. You can even run your own fingers through your hair man.”

For the caption:“After flaunting your hairstyle for 16 hours straight.”

Talking about Nia, she is also known for her roles in 'Behenein', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'.