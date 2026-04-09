UP Weather Today, April 9: Cloudy Or Sunny In Noida, Lucknow, Agra? Get Latest IMD Updates

UP Weather April 9: Check today's forecast for Noida, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Meerut. Get latest IMD updates on temperature, humidity, heat trends, and whether it's cloudy or sunny.

Most of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Lucknow, and Agra, will see partly cloudy skies today. In Lucknow, the morning will be quite cloudy, but the sky will clear up later. Expect a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 17-19°C. With light winds and humidity at 40-70%, the day should be comfortable. Since there are no IMD warnings, all outdoor activities can go on as planned. Just be mindful of the afternoon sun and humidity.Here's a quick look at the temperature, humidity, and wind conditions in major UP cities today: - Noida: 30°/19°C, partly cloudy, 70% humidity, 40% wind - Lucknow: 30°/18°C, mostly cloudy turning partly clear, 60% humidity, 40% wind - Agra: 32°/19°C, partly cloudy, 70% humidity, 40% wind - Kanpur: 32°/17°C, partly cloudy, 70% humidity, 40% wind - Prayagraj: 32°/19°C, partly cloudy, 70% humidity, 40% wind - Meerut: 28°/17°C, partly cloudy, 70% humidity, 40% wind Light breezes during the day will help cut down the effect of the sun and humidity. The mix of sun and clouds will keep the weather pleasant, but you might feel the heat if you're out for too long in the afternoon.The IMD has not issued any warnings for today, but it's wise to be careful when you step out. The afternoon temperature will be around 30°C, so remember to stay hydrated and wear light clothes. Keep children and the elderly out of direct sunlight. If you're riding a two-wheeler, wear safety gear to protect yourself from strong winds and dust. While the chance of rain is low, a sudden shower can't be ruled out, so be alert while driving.Today, the temperature in UP's cities will be slightly warm. Noida, Agra, Kanpur, and Prayagraj will see a high of up to 32°C, while Meerut will feel a bit cooler. The day will be comfortable, but the afternoon sun and humidity might feel a bit much. In the coming days, the temperature will slowly rise, making it hotter. Avoid staying out in the sun for long and drink plenty of water.Here's what the temperature trend looks like for the next few days: - 10 April: Max temp 33°C, with slightly strong winds. - 11 April: Max temp 34-35°C, the day will get hotter. - 12 April: Max temp 35-36°C, humidity will remain. - 13 April: Max temp 36°C, with strong sun. - 14 April: Max temp 37°C, the heat will be at its peak. During this period, you can expect light winds and partly cloudy skies. To beat the heat and humidity, try to stay indoors during the afternoon, keep yourself hydrated, and wear light-coloured clothes.