Bitcoin Breaks $72K As $280M Bear Liquidations Test Fragile Truce

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin extended a sharp intraday move higher on Tuesday, rising about 6% within four hours as risk appetite improved in tandem with a broader rally in global equities after news of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The swift price surge coincided with a wave of liquidations in Bitcoin futures, totaling roughly $280 million, as traders repriced risk in a volatile macro environment. Yet despite the immediate bounce, derivatives data indicate that the market has yet to establish a durable uptrend above key levels.

Bitcoin's move has been closely correlated with S&P 500 futures, underscoring how macro headlines continue to drive crypto sentiment. President Donald Trump emphasized that Iran's nuclear program could be deactivated in exchange for tariff and sanctions relief, a narrative that helped tilt sentiment toward risk-on assets. Still, observers warn the rally may be constrained by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and a fragile ceasefire, with some voices labeling the truce a temporary pause rather than a lasting resolution. In a separate signal, Vice President JD Vance described the Iran ceasefire as a“fragile truce,” reinforcing the sense that the path forward remains uncertain.

The ceasefire between the US and Iran helped lift Bitcoin and global equities, but traders remain sensitive to the durability of that diplomatic development. Bitcoin futures saw a $280 million forced liquidation event during the rally, a reminder of the market's leverage-driven risks even as prices move higher. Derivatives metrics show only modest bullish momentum: the two-month futures annualized premium sits near 3%, below the neutral 4% line that has held since late January. Put options dominate the options market recently, indicating persistent demand for downside protection even as the price rebounds. Regulatory and geopolitical headwinds - from the PARITY Act debates to ongoing energy and inflation dynamics - cap enthusiasm and leave room for abrupt reversals if the ceasefire falters.

Key takeawaysMarket dynamics: risk-on impulse meets fragile macro footing

Bitcoin's roughly 6% jump in a matter of hours followed a broad upshift in risk assets after the announced two-week ceasefire. TradingView data illustrate a visible divergence between S&P 500 futures and Bitcoin, with BTC mirroring equities' risk-on tone rather than moving decisively on the basis of crypto-specific catalysts alone. The immediate move, while sizable, appears tied to headlines rather than a broad change in fundamentals for the asset class.

In the futures market, activity highlighted the fragility of the move. According to data tracked by Coinglass and summarized by Cointelegraph, about $280 million of leverage-driven liquidations occurred as traders rushed to chase the rally. Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose 2.5% to roughly 593,930 BTC, underscoring continued appetite for premium exposure but also exposing participants to sharp reversals if funding dynamics shift. On the day, liquidations of $200 million to $300 million are not unusual in this regime, a pattern observed at several points over the past three months, though this $280 million instance is small relative to the overall futures market, which has hovered around tens of billions in notional exposure.

Two-month Bitcoin futures were priced with an annualized premium of about 3% over spot on Wednesday, a level that has lingered below the longer-run neutral zone of about 4% since late January. The muted premium indicates constrained willingness to fund aggressive bullish bets, even as spot markets gained momentum. In parallel, the options market has shown sustained demand for downside protection; put options have held the lead over call options over the past two weeks, though the gap has retreated from the fear extremes observed in late March.

Regulatory and geopolitical uncertainties temper the glow

Even with the current relief rally, the longer-term trajectory for Bitcoin remains entangled with policy and regulatory developments. The PARITY Act's latest draft did not include tax exemptions for small Bitcoin payments or deferral options for mining-related gains, a setback that could limit wider mainstream adoption or create friction in payments and mining economics. At the same time, the administration's regulatory posture continues to evolve, with ongoing scrutiny over crypto markets and tax treatment.

In a broader sense, inflation dynamics and energy prices loom as important macro drivers. Brent crude has held near the mid-$90s per barrel, contributing to persistent inflationary pressure that complicates the Federal Reserve's policy path. The Fed has signaled caution on rate cuts amid mixed labor-market signals, reinforcing the need for the market to watch macro indicators alongside crypto-specific catalysts. These tensions help explain why even a positive geopolitical development may not translate into a sustained, long-term Bitcoin rally until inflation pressures ease and policy clarity improves.

Beyond policy, market participants balanced claims of de-escalation with the real possibility that any halt in hostilities could be fragile or temporary. The mix of headlines, from potential strategic accommodations to regulatory ambiguity, has kept the downside risk intact while offering only a tentative basis for higher confidence in a durable uptrend.

What to watch next: potential forks in the road for BTC

The coming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether the ceasefire translates into a lasting macro tailwind for Bitcoin or whether the bear case remains intact. Key signals to monitor include: the trajectory of oil prices and broader inflation indicators, any concrete regulatory provisions that offer tax clarity or mining relief, and ongoing diplomatic developments that could alter risk premia across both traditional markets and crypto assets. The two-week ceasefire is a logistical pause, not a cure for structural risks hanging over BTC, making a move to higher levels contingent on more durable macro and policy shifts.

As the market digests these layers, traders will likely keep a close eye on whether Bitcoin can sustain price action above notable levels without becoming vulnerable to an abrupt shift in sentiment. The current data suggests the market remains susceptible to macro-driven reversals even as the near-term risk-on impulse lingers.

Looking ahead, observers should watch for a more decisive break in either direction. If de-escalation takes hold and inflation pressures ease, the case for a broader crypto rally strengthens. If not, the combination of regulatory headwinds and geopolitical risk could reintroduce pressure on Bitcoin and keep the 68,000 level in play as a potential corrective target should sentiment deteriorate again.

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