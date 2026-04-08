Leading Building Collapse Attorneys Available To Discuss Fatal Philadelphia Parking Garage Construction Accident

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophic construction collapse attorneys from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, led by Robert J. Mongeluzzi, Andrew R. Duffy, and Jeffrey P. Goodman, are available to discuss legal-safety issues associated with today's reportedly fatal, under-construction hospital garage collapse in the University City section of Philadelphia. Several media outlets are reporting at least one on-site fatality and more than one worker unaccounted for at the scene, a multi-story parking lot being built by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

SMB attorneys Mongeluzzi, Duffy and Goodman said“Our hearts go out for those who have lost loved ones and those awaiting word on the fate of the missing. We have handled almost every major construction collapse case in the region and nationally and have achieved the three largest recoveries in construction collapse cases in American history, totaling more than $1.6 billion.”

The attorneys noted that“We have decades of experience in construction collapse cases and while we do not yet have access to the critical post-collapse evidence, we will be laser focused on the precast concrete stairway elements, their transport, lifting into place and the integrity, design and installation of the steel clips that hold them in place. Catastrophic construction collapses do not happen without failures in design, casting or installation.”

The SMB team of building collapse, structural failure and construction accident attorneys has spent decades representing victims and their loved ones in numerous mass-casualty – often fatal - building collapses in New Jersey, greater Philadelphia and nationwide. The firm has obtained the three largest recoveries in building collapse cases in American history: $1.2 billion in the 2021 Surfside condominium collapse that killed 98 in Miami; $227 million in the Market Street building collapse in Philadelphia, and $101 million resulting from the Atlantic City Tropicana garage collapse. Senior partner and firm founder Mongeluzzi was lead counsel in all three of those catastrophes and has been described by the media as the

“King of Construction Accidents.” The firm also achieved multi-million dollar recoveries in the 2015 collapse of a building onto the Lululemon store on Walnut St., Philadelphia, the structural failure of a railing at the Army-Navy game at Veteran's Stadium, and the collapse of the Kimmel Center, when it was under construction.

Contacts: Robert J. Mongeluzzi / ... / 215-850-6571

Andrew R. Duffy / ... / 609-320-4919

Jeffrey P. Goodman / ... / 215-840-6450

Steph Rosenfeld/ ... / 215-514-4101