Oakland County License Restoration Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Explains Who Can Be A Credible Witness At A Driver's License Hearing

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - Choosing the right witnesses for a Michigan driver's license restoration hearing can significantly influence whether a hearing officer grants a petition to restore driving privileges, making witness selection and preparation essential components of a successful case. Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law ( ) is explaining which witnesses carry the most weight at hearings before the Secretary of State's Office of Hearings and Administrative Oversight and how proper preparation can strengthen a petitioner's case.

According to Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski, the most effective witnesses are those who have been around the petitioner frequently, ideally both during the period of substance use and throughout recovery. A family member who observed behavior deteriorate and has since witnessed sustained change carries far more credibility than someone who only knows the petitioner from the past year. Similarly, a support group sponsor who has worked through a structured recovery program with the petitioner can speak to commitment in concrete, observable terms. "A witness who can say they have personally seen someone turn down drinks at a gathering or attend every support meeting for two years is far more compelling than someone offering general praise," explains Tafelski.

Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski notes that witnesses who typically have the greatest impact include support group sponsors or fellow members who can speak to active participation and commitment, close family members such as spouses, parents, or adult children who have observed lifestyle changes firsthand, long-term friends who knew the petitioner during the period of substance use and can contrast that time with the present, coworkers or supervisors who can attest to reliability, professionalism, and sobriety in the workplace, and clergy or religious community members if faith has been a meaningful part of recovery. Under Michigan Administrative Code Rule 13, the hearing officer may require corroborating evidence from not less than three independent sources regarding the petitioner's substance-related behavior. In practice, the hearing packet commonly instructs petitioners to gather three to six notarized community support letters if witnesses will not appear at the hearing.

Attorney Tafelski emphasizes that bringing too many witnesses can actually undermine a case. When witnesses are not well-prepared, they tend to overstep, become inconsistent with each other, or drift into territory that weakens credibility rather than strengthening it. A witness who contradicts facts in the substance abuse evaluation, exaggerates the sobriety period, or makes claims that cannot be substantiated can seriously damage the credibility of the entire petition. "Preparation matters enormously," Tafelski advises. "Witnesses should be able to speak honestly about what they have personally observed, should not speculate about things they did not directly see, and should not make promises about future behavior that go beyond what they can know." Michigan Defense Law meets with clients and potential witnesses before hearings to explain the limits of testimony and ensure consistency across all evidence.

Participation in Alcoholics Anonymous is not a strict legal requirement for license restoration in Michigan, but it remains by far the most preferred support structure that hearing officers look for. AA is free, widely available throughout Oakland County and across Michigan, and has decades of documented effectiveness. AA meeting sign-in sheets serve as concrete, dated evidence of consistent participation, and a sponsor can provide detailed testimony about the petitioner's knowledge of the recovery program and commitment to the process. For petitioners in Oakland County, meetings are available throughout the week at locations including the Oakland County Central Office in Pontiac and dozens of local church halls, community centers, and recovery facilities in Bloomfield Hills, Troy, Royal Oak, Southfield, and Farmington Hills. "Regular, consistent attendance documented with sign-in sheets provides some of the strongest sobriety evidence a petitioner can present," Tafelski observes.

For those who do not participate in AA, hearing officers recognize that recovery takes different forms. Some petitioners work closely with a pastor or faith-based support community, others rely on structured individual counseling with a licensed substance abuse therapist, and some have built personalized support networks that include family members with long-term sobriety. The key is demonstrating that a real, ongoing support structure exists and has been in place for a meaningful period, not just a plan on paper. The Secretary of State's hearing officers recognize that individuals actively engaged in some form of support system have a higher chance of maintaining sobriety than those managing entirely on their own.

During the hearing itself, which is conducted through Microsoft Teams, the hearing officer reviews all submitted evidence and asks detailed questions about the petitioner's substance use history, treatment, and recovery. Under Rule 13, the petitioner must show by clear and convincing evidence that any substance abuse problem is under control and likely to remain under control. The hearing officer will not restore a license simply because the petitioner has been sober for a period of time. Required documents include a Substance Use Evaluation on Form SOS-258, a 12-panel laboratory urinalysis drug screen, notarized community support letters, and any additional supporting evidence such as counseling completion certificates or sobriety court records.

If a petition is denied, the petitioner must wait one year before filing a new petition, though an appeal to circuit court. Michigan law permits the circuit court to consider new or additional evidence and may grant a restricted license if the facts support it. Whether an appeal makes sense depends on the specific grounds for the denial and whether additional evidence could change the outcome. For individuals preparing for a license restoration hearing, working with an attorney experienced in the OHAO process can help ensure that witness selection, preparation, and testimony align with the hearing officer's specific expectations and areas of focus.

About Michigan Defense Law:

Michigan Defense Law is a Bloomfield Hills-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense and license restoration representation throughout Michigan. Led by attorney Paul J. Tafelski, who has represented clients through the OHAO hearing process for over two decades, the firm handles cases in Oakland County and statewide. For consultations, call (248) 451-2200.

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