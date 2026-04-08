Steven Spielberg Wants To Direct A Pure Horror Film

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has expressed his wish to direct a horror film in the future. The legendary 79-year-old filmmaker has provided big screen scares thanks to his movies such as 1975 shark blockbuster 'Jaws', 1993 resurrected dinosaur romp 'Jurassic Park' and 1977 sci-fi flick 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind'.

However, the director has revealed he would like to make a pure horror movie as it's a genre he has never fully explored, reports 'Female First UK'.

He told 'Empire' magazine, "I haven't directed a horror film yet, and I've always wanted to, and someday I may”.

He sometimes doubts whether he could come up with a story and vision that would truly terrify when he watches a horror movie that leaves him completely satisfied as a viewer.

As per 'Female First UK', the 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' director has singled out Zach Cregger's Weapons as one of the best horror films of the past decade.

He said, "There have been some great horror films out already that satisfy that itch. When I see a great horror film like Weapons, I don't have an itch I need to scratch. I see Weapons, and it doesn't make me want to make a horror film that's as scary or scarier than Weapons. It satisfies me so completely, it actually arrests my desire to someday make a really, really scary movie”>

Steven Spielberg did co-write and produce 1982 supernatural horror film 'Poltergeist' but handed over directing duties to Tobe Hooper who gave the world the iconic 1974 movie 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre'.

He also hailed Denis Villeneuve's Dune pictures as "among my favourite science-fiction movies of all time". The legendary filmmaker, 79, is a huge fan of Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel and confessed that he "cannot wait" to watch the trilogy's concluding film 'Dune: Part Three' when it is released later this year.