PM Pledges Support To Lebanon In Call With Counterpart

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan reaffirmed Amman's full solidarity with Beirut during a telephone call on Wednesday with his Lebanese counterpart, Nawaf Salam, following a series of Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory.Hassan expressed Jordan's absolute support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty. He backed the Lebanese government's efforts to assert authority over its entire territory, reactivate national institutions, and ensure that all weaponry remains exclusively under state control.Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Hassan stated that Jordan is prepared to dispatch all possible aid to assist the Lebanese people during the current crisis.The prime minister condemned the military escalation as a "brutal aggression" and a violation of Lebanese sovereignty. He emphasized that the targeting of civilians constitutes a flagrant breach of international law and international humanitarian law.Hassan warned that the dangerous escalation risks pushing the region toward further tension and conflict. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed the urgent need for all parties to adhere strictly to the ceasefire agreement established on Nov. 27, 2024.