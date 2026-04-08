Tik Tok Star Khaby Lame Divorce Case Raises Questions On $20 Million Net Worth, Assets In Father's Name

MENAFN - Live Mint) Khaby Lame, one of the biggest global internet personalities, is facing unexpected scrutiny following reports linked to a divorce dispute.

With over 160 million followers on TikTok and an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Forbes, Lame represents the scale of today's creator economy.

But reports circulating online claim that he may not hold assets in his own name - with properties and financial holdings allegedly registered under his father. There has been no official confirmation of these claims.

However, social media was quick to react. The dominant question: how can someone worth $20 million“own nothing”?

A private life, now in public focus

The developments have also drawn attention to Lame's otherwise guarded personal life.

The 26-year-old had quietly tied the knot with Wendy Thembelihle Juel, a Danish-South African model, in November 2023. Despite his global fame, Lame has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight - making the current reports particularly striking.

From factory job to global fame

Born in Senegal and raised in Italy, Lame's rise was shaped by an unlikely turning point.

After losing his factory job during the pandemic, he began posting short, silent videos reacting to overly complicated“life hacks.” The format - simple, visual, and universal - helped him cross language barriers and build a global audience.

Today, he remains the most-followed individual on TikTok, turning minimalist content into a scalable global brand.

Khaby Lame's net worth - and what it really represents

Lame's estimated $20 million net worth is built on:

brand endorsements platform monetisation collaborations and appearances

But this figure reflects earning capacity and brand value, not necessarily asset ownership. That distinction becomes critical in legal contexts. If assets are not held directly in his name, their treatment in proceedings like divorce could differ significantly.

Beyond assets

In January 2026, Lame reportedly sold his company, Step Distinctive Limited, for $975 million to Hong Kong-based Rich Sparkle. The deal is said to include rights to use his image, voice, and behavioural patterns to build an AI-powered digital twin.

For now, key details around the divorce and asset claims remain unconfirmed. But the conversation it has sparked is more structural than personal.