Zelensky: Ceasefire Paves Way To Diplomacy And Ending War
“Today, the United States has turned to diplomacy in the situation around Iran, and the world supports this. A ceasefire always creates more space for diplomacy and should precede a genuine end to the war,” he said.
The President emphasized that Ukraine has followed a similar approach from the very beginning in Russia's war against Ukraine.
“Of course, this is not easy to implement, and further efforts are still needed in the Middle East to stabilize the ceasefire so that it holds. But ultimately, the goal for everyone must be the same – greater security,” the head of state stressed.Read also: U.S. and Iran preparing for in-person peace talks – CNN
As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky also said that Ukraine was ready to respond in kind if Russia stopped its strikes. He also described the ceasefire in the Middle East as the right decision.
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