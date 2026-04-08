Ukrainian Forces Hold Line In Chasiv Yar, Prevent Enemy Advance Toward Kostiantynivka Military
Military personnel say that Kostiantynivka is being erased under constant Russian fire – buildings are burning down and streets are turning into ruins. Any movement in open areas becomes a target for enemy drones, including vehicles, local residents, and evacuation teams.
Routes to Kostiantynivka remain under constant threat. Reaching the town or leaving it is a risk that can cost lives.
On the eastern approaches to the town, in Chasiv Yar, soldiers of the 24th Brigade continue to hold the enemy back, preventing the invaders from advancing toward Kostiantynivka.Read also: War update: 43 clashes on front lines; Pokrovsk sector sees fiercest battle
As previously reported, despite the extremely difficult security situation, one Point of Invincibility continues to operate in the Kostiantynivka community in the Donetsk region.
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